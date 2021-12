WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through the region tomorrow, producing some snow. Expect lows tonight in the 20′s.

Wednesday will be cloudy with snow showers likely. A few inches may accumulate on the Tug Hill. Highs will be in the low 30′s.

Thursday will be mainly cloudy with highs around 30.

