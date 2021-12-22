St. Lawrence University women’s basketball team undefeated

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence University women’s basketball team is off to a hot start this season and looking to make some noise in Liberty League play.

Coach Dan Roiger’s Lady Saints are off to an 8-0 start, 3-0 in Liberty League play.

The Lady Saints are averaging almost 70 points a game while holding their opponents to just under 55 points a game – with an average margin of victory of 15 points.

With numbers like that, Roiger is pleased with the way his team has been playing early on in the season.

“We have had a good start, Rob,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of close games, we’ve kept our composure during those games and snuck them out at the end and good things have happened, but we’ve been playing some pretty good basketball, too. We’ve got a lot of things to get better at yet, but I like our start.”

The Lady Saints are starting three seniors and two juniors with Ava McCann, Katie Frederick, and Dylan Watkiss all averaging double figures in scoring.

Roiger says having that veteran leadership is one of the keys to the Lady Saints’ solid start this season.

“Having that experience on the floor has been very beneficial, especially after essentially every team taking a year off last year,” Roiger said. “So, we’re coming back with a lot of experience and I think that’s been very helpful for us as the season has progressed.”

Seven Lady Saint players are averaging 5 or more points per game and Roiger says that depth, along with an unselfish attitude on the offensive end, has also contributed to a perfect record this season.

“We’re very unselfish,” he said. “The players want to win games. They don’t care who scores the points, they don’t care who gets the shots. And the other thing that’s been really helpful for us, it’s been different people every game and that just makes your team stronger. Opponents got to look at our scoring and they’re like, ‘geez, who do we stop?’ They got about six kids that are all doing quite well.”

The Lady Saints have one more game in 2021, as they play host to the Lady Roos of SUNY Canton in a New Year’s Eve game set to tip off at 2 p.m., meaning the Lady Saints will have had a 23-day break in between games.

“It will be on short practice time, but that’s true for every team at that time of year,” Roiger said. “You know, the hard part is the girls will have 18 days off and when you come back in the gym you’re just a little rusty. We have SUNY Canton and then we follow it up with SUNY Cortland and they’re a really good team in our region and that will be a very tough game. Two of our first three opponents are Vassar and Ithaca and those are two of the better teams in our league. We will be tested immediately after break, that’s for sure.”

Those are tests the Lady Saints hope to pass to keep them on track for a season they hope will end in a Liberty League title and a trip to the NCAA tournament.

