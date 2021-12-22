Suspend prison visits or beef up safety rules, union tells state

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The union representing state correctional officers is calling on the state to either suspend prison visits or impose stricter safety rules.

It’s all because of the surge in COVID-19 cases and the spread of variants.

The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association sent a letter Wednesday to the head of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

NYSCOPBA is asking the state to either temporarily suspend visitation or beef up safety measures at prisons.

As part of the safety measures, the union asks DOCCS to require visitors and contractors to either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result before entering prisons.

Right now, the state requires prison workers to do those things.

NYSCOPBA is also calling on the state to limit the number of people in visitation rooms.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic until December 21, 2021, the Department has reported that 7,831 staff members and 7,995 incarcerated individuals have contracted COVID-19,” the letter reads. “Over the past four months, DOCCS has implemented safety requirements for employees, including a requirement that employees provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or submit weekly COVID-19 diagnostic testing results. However, employees represent only a portion of the individuals who are entering correctional facilities on a daily basis. Visitation rooms at correctional facilities are a point of daily and persistent vulnerability for the spread of COVID-19 and place both staff and incarcerated individuals at greater risk of infection and harm.”

