Advertisement

There’s a candy cane shortage this Christmas

Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.
Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The key ingredient to a lot of holiday treats is in short supply.

Candy canes are the latest item becoming harder to find as the nation gets closer to the two-year mark of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Agriculture, peppermint production has declined nearly 25% over the past decade.

Candy stores said even though there is not an abundance this year, the candy canes in stock are flying off the shelves.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Christopher R. Donah passed away suddenly at his residence on September 14th in the village...
Christopher R. Donah, 54, of Potsdam
Annie Rogers
3-year-old Adams Center girl is part of COVID vaccine trial
Classroom
3 people with handguns found in car in school parking lot
File photo of Watertown students wearing masks in class
Keeping kids in school: rapid COVID tests to be sent home with students
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Send Rikers Island inmates to Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, says Senator Ritchie

Latest News

A record number of people are signing up for Obamacare.
Record number of people signing up for Obamacare
President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday,...
Democrats ‘not giving up’ on Biden bill, talks with Manchin
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at defense table between...
Deliberations resume in sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell
A record number of people are signing up for Obamacare.
Record number of people are signing up for Obamacare
Tuesday marked one year since two toddlers disappeared in California City, California. (Source:...
Family, community hosts toy drive on 1-year anniversary of toddlers’ disappearance in Calif.