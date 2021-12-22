Advertisement

Toys for Tots providing gifts to 1,500+ Jefferson County kids

Jefferson County Toys for Tots
Jefferson County Toys for Tots(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More than 1,500 Jefferson County kids will have gifts to open Christmas morning - and that number could grow.

Jefferson County Toys for Tots bought around $20,000 worth of toys and several thousand more were donated.

On Wednesday, parents and loved ones came in to fill their bags with board games, dolls and electronics for kids of all ages.

Organizers say they had to buy more than 1,000 toys this week alone just to keep up with the demand.

“Everybody’s been very pleased with what we’ve got. They’re very, very grateful people that maybe they had to choose between repairing the car and Christmas, and we were able to help out,” said Michelle Tinsley, coordinator, Jefferson County Toys for Tots.

Any leftover toys will be donated to the Watertown Urban Mission. They can be picked up Thursday.

