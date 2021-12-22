Advertisement

Village of Massena delays takeover of emergency services

Massena Rescue Squad
Massena Rescue Squad(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Dec. 22, 2021
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena village officials have decided to delay a takeover of emergency services.

At a meeting Tuesday night, the village tabled three resolutions that would give it ownership of all emergency services from the town of Massena.

Mayor Greg Paquin says village officials were all set on contracts with the professional EMS staff and the town of Louisville, but decided to hold off after a contract delay with the Massena Rescue Squad.

“We couldn’t, in good conscience, pass that...because we only saw it about an hour and a half before the meeting and there were significant changes there that really altered the agreement. So, we just couldn’t pass that,” said Paquin.

Paquin says he is unsure if the deal will be final by the end of the year because the village is waiting for resolutions to be passed at the town level.

Town Supervisor Steve O’Shaughnessy says service will not be interrupted if everything can’t get done by the end of the year and he adds there is no reason he’s aware of that says the deal can’t get done in the new year as well.

