Anthony F. Closs, 54, of Adams

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Anthony F. Closs, 54, passed away Sunday evening, December 19, 2021, at his home in Adams surrounded by his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Anthony was born in Berkeley, CA January 28, 1967, son of Frederick E. and Maddalena (Albanese) Closs. After high school he enlisted in the US Army, serving his country from May 13, 1986 - August 31, 1997. He received many commendations during his service, including Army commendation Medal (2nd award), Army Achievement Medal (9th award), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer’s Professional Development Ribbon with Numeral 2, Marksmanship Qualification Badge with Rifle Bar.

After the Army, Anthony started his career at Knowlton Technologies LLC. Anthony was a staple at the Mill for over 25 years. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, and fishing, and especially spending time with “his girls”. While his sons were growing up he never missed a sporting event, sometimes driving hours just to catch a game and then head back home. He was a devoted father.

Anthony married the love of his life, Rachel (Campbell) On October 13th, 2018 at her parent’s home on the Lake in Chaumont surrounded by their loving family and friends. The pair were a couple for 9 years.

Anthony is survived by his wife, Rachel and daughter Haylie, 2 sons; William, Brownville, and Brendon, Oswego; mother Maddalena Daily, CA; brother Michael, CA; sister Michelle Geitzen and husband Robert, CA; mother-in-law Debbie Campbell, Chaumont; two sisters-in-law, Jennifer Campbell, Chaumont and Michelle Pettit and husband Paul, Central Square; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father Frederick and his father-in-law Patrick Campbell.

Anthony was a wonderful man full of love, grit, and passion. The way he lead his life, especially in the last few months, is the epitome of courage and bravery that we all should strive for.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Tuesday, December 28, from 4 - 7 PM. Funeral services will be at his family’s convenience. Online condolences to Anthony’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in his name may be made to either Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to Wounded Warrior Project.

