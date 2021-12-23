Brenda S. Bacon, 54, of DeKalb Junction, died, December 22, 2021, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. (Funeral Home)

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Brenda S. Bacon, 54, of DeKalb Junction, died, December 22, 2021, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There are no services at this time. Brenda is survived by her husband Brian, son Ethan Bacon of DeKalb Junction, daughter, Alyssa and her husband Andrew Baxter of Canton, her mother, Sandra Taylor of Jamestown, siblings, Robert Taylor of Florida, Tammy Taylor of Busti, half siblings, Johnny Caruso of North Carolina, Robin and her husband Barry Pfaff of Pennsylvania, grandchildren, Dominic Baxter and Alessandra Baxter, her in-laws Bruce and Maxine Bacon of Richville, several nieces and nephews. Brenda was born on November 10,1967, in Jamestown, New York, the daughter of John and Sandra Waite Taylor. She married Brian Bacon on January 17,1988 in Olmstead, Florida. Brenda earned an AS degree and a BS degree of information technology from SUNY Canton, she graduated with honors, then earned a Masters’ degree in Security Management from Bellevue University. She started her career at Mercy Hospital, then at Corning Glass, General Dynamics and SAIC on Fort Drum until 2012, she was a computer network administrator. She was a member of Chi Epsilon Honor Society. Brenda loved her family, her dogs and Dominic. She enjoyed gardening, horses, animals and painting. Her last project was with her son Ethan, they lettered and painted a new sign for the family business. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society, Ogdensburg SPCA or the Parkinson Foundation. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com .

