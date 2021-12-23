Bundle up & grab the shades

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Better grab the big coat, it’s cold out there.

Temperatures start in the single digits and teens. We’ll spend much of the day in the teens as temperatures warm slowly to a high of around 25 this afternoon.

But at least it will be mostly sunny, so grab the sunglasses, too.

Clouds move in and we could see a little snow overnight. Lows will be in the teens and 20s.

It will be partly sunny for Christmas Eve Day. We’re not expecting any precipitation, so there should be no trouble if you’re out and about for last-minute Christmas preparations. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Snow will start up Friday evening and continue into Saturday morning. Snow changes first to freezing rain, then to all rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

It will be mostly cloudy and 30 on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of snow each day. It will be around 30 on Monday and in the upper 30s on Tuesday.

It will be in the upper 30s with a chance of mixed precipitation on Wednesday.

