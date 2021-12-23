Advertisement

Cuomo won’t be charged for touching trooper at racetrack

Then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation...
Then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation on August 10.(Seth Wenig | AP / Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A prosecutor says former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t face criminal charges after a female state trooper said she felt “completely violated” by his unwanted touching at an event at a Long Island racetrack in September 2019.

Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement Thursday that an investigation found the allegations against Cuomo “credible, deeply troubling, but not criminal under New York law.”

Smith started investigating after the encounter was detailed in Attorney General Letitia James’ August report that led to Cuomo’s resignation from office.

A message seeking comment was left with Cuomo’s spokesperson.

