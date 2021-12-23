Advertisement

Elaine J. Prow, 79, of Watertown

Dec. 23, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elaine J. Prow, 79, of 205 Creekwood Dr., Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2021 at her home.

She was born on May 14, 1942 in the Town of Wilna, daughter of Peter and Arlene Murphy.  Elaine cared for children for many years and she was a homemaker.  She enjoyed going to Bingo, crossword puzzles, baking, watching TV and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Watertown.

Among her survivors are her four children, Michael Prow, Watertown, Walter Prow, Rebecca Klock, GA, Patrick (Michelle) Prow, LaFargeville and her grandchildren.

She is predeceased by a daughter, Christine Tyre.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was her wish to be cremated and services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made at hartandbrucefh.com

Online condolences can be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

