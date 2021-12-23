Governor signs law that makes vaccination card forgery a felony

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Falsifying COVID-19 vaccination cards is now illegal in New York.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Wednesday that makes forging vaccination cards -- whether by hand or computer -- a felony.

In a release, Hochul said “Individuals who misrepresent their vaccination history, not only jeopardize their own health, but the health of all those they come into contact with.”

This comes as many businesses rely on the cards to determine if someone is vaccinated.

Because of a state mandate, indoor venues must make sure everyone is either masked or fully vaccinated.

