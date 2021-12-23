Advertisement

Gretchen L. McClure, 86, of Norwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Graveside services for Gretchen L. McClure, 86, a resident of 46 Spring Street, Norwood, will...
Graveside services for Gretchen L. McClure, 86, a resident of 46 Spring Street, Norwood, will be held in the springtime in Hale Cemetery, Norfolk with Pastor Colin Lucid presiding.(Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Gretchen L. McClure, 86, a resident of 46 Spring Street, Norwood, will be held in the springtime in Hale Cemetery, Norfolk with Pastor Colin Lucid presiding.  Mrs. McClure went to be in Heaven on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at her home with family at her side.  Gretchen is survived by her husband of 65 years, Conrad, Norwood; three sons, Zachary McClure, Norwood; Shawn and Lois McClure, Hannawa Falls, Colin and Susan McClure, Nebraska; two daughters, Lizabeth and Anthony “Tony” Duran, Kansas and Mirinda and Russell Rousset, Norfolk; several grand and great-grandchildren and a sister, Debbie Stephanatos.  Along with her parents, Gretchen was pre-deceased by a brother Donald Fetter and two sisters, Peggy Gale and Donna Hurley.

Born in Norwood, NY on October 19, 1935 to the late Philip C. and Loretta Wilkins Fetter, Gretchen graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School in 1954.  She married Conrad G. McClure on December 1, 1956.  She was a devoted homemaker and also worked at Old Wooden Dish in Potsdam and later worked beside her husband in their upholstery home business in Norfolk.  Gretchen also worked in the kitchen at the Norwood-Norfolk Central School.  Gretchen had many hobbies and interests, including singing and listening to music, drawing and painting, writing children’s stories, teaching art classes and phonics, writing letters and sending cards, bird watching, collecting snowmen and cooking for her family.  She loved the color blue.  Gretchen trusted in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, was afterwards baptized.  She served the Lord in teaching Sunday School, helping with V.B.S., ministering to women as a Stephen’s minister and helping in the Friendship Dinners when she was a member of the Norfolk United Methodist Church.  Many knew her as a kind, soft-spoken and generous soul who loved people.  Gretchen will be greatly missed by many.  Memorial donations in Gretchen’s memory can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .  The  Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Gretchen L. McClure.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Schools and COVID
North country schools waiting for guidance on at-home COVID tests
Lewis County legislators
How should state mask mandate money be used? Lewis County lawmakers weigh in
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Number of new COVID cases slows in north country
Paul R. Reed, 92, of Richville, died, December 23, 2021, at his home, Allen-Denesha Funeral...
Paul R. Reed, 92, of Richville
Anthony F. Closs, 54, passed away Sunday evening, December 19, 2021, at his home in Adams...
Anthony F. Closs, 54, of Adams

Obituaries

Brenda S. Bacon, 54, of DeKalb Junction, died, December 22, 2021, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home,...
Brenda S. Bacon, 54, of DeKalb Junction
Candles
Elaine J. Prow, 79, of Watertown
Scott R. Todd, 61, of Hannawa Falls
Scott R. Todd, 61, of Hannawa Falls
Thomas V. Randall passed away Friday, December 17th at Jefferson County Hospice, Watertown.
Thomas V. Randall, 71, of Watertown
Renovations at Henderson Harbor's historic Gillhouse
Henderson Harbor’s historic Gillhouse prepares for next chapter