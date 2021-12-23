Henderson Harbor’s historic Gillhouse prepares for next chapter

HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - “The Gillhouse has got a legacy of its own.”

Steve Vollmer has a new endeavor. He’s been working to reopen the Gillhouse, which has stood in Henderson Harbor since 1813.

A Syracuse native, Vollmer spent many summers coming up to the Gillhouse as a kid.

“That’s how I originally remember the property, is just being a beautiful waterfront restaurant that was very busy,” Vollmer said.

Now, he is hoping to return it to it’s former glory. The building will have a restaurant and bar, as well as plenty of outdoor patio space overlooking the water. It will also host 11 hotel rooms with scenic views.

“Everything is really all about the water,” Vollmer said.

Vollmer says he also plans to host an array of events, from private parties to weddings.

“We are going to be here for the full summer season and then getting into the fall with hunting and fishing, and we are going to stay open all the way through the holidays.”

Vollmer says when it’s done, he hopes it’s something the community will enjoy.

“This is really a great opportunity to come back into Henderson Harbor and do something that will have a lasting value,” Vollmer said.

There’s still a lot of work that needs to get done but Vollmer hopes to reopen the place at some point next May, beginning a new chapter at a local spot that has a rich history.

