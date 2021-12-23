Highlights & scores: high school hoops & hockey

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - It was a very light night of action on the local high school sports scene, with games on the hardwood, on the ice, and on the wrestling mat.

In Adams, it was a boys’ Frontier League match-up as the South Jefferson Spartans hosted Carthage.

In the first quarter, Trenton Walker comes up with the steal and slam. He had 24 on the night.

It’s Walker in transition for the bucket. Carthage is still up 2.

The Spartans answer. Nolan Widrick buries the 3-pointer. South Jeff is on top 1.

It’s Widrick from the corner for another 3. Spartans are on top 3.

Carthage ties it on the Jack Purington 3.

Carthage beats South Jeff 58-54.

In boys’ Northern Athletic Conference play, St. Lawrence Central hosted Norwood-Norfolk.

Damien Ashley hits the baseline jumper. Larries are up 4.

Ethan King drills the baseline J at the other end.

Dylan Bissonette with the scramble – from the floor to score – and one.

Ryan Emlaw splashes a 3-pointer for the Flyers.

Caden St. Andrews curls inside for the bucket.

Austin Mason connects. Larries are on top 12.

Ayden Beach to the rack for 2.

Joey Perry goes backdoor for the hoop.

Xavier Shattuck with the basket for the bucket.

Beach connects as the Larries beat the Flyers 65-34.

Luc LaFex scores for Immaculate Heart in a boys' hockey match-up Wednesday against Mohawk Valley. (WWNY)

Turning to the ice, the Immaculate Heart Cavaliers hosted Mohawk Valley in Section III play.

In the second period, the Cavaliers are up 1-0 when Luc LaFex dents the back of the net, upping the Cavaliers’ lead to 2-0.

A few minutes later, it’s Michael O’Donnell lighting the lamp on the doorstep: 3-nothing.

The Cavaliers go on to beat Mohawk Valley 5-2.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

St. Lawrence Central 65, Norwood-Norfolk 34

Beekmantown 63, OFA 38

Tupper Lake, Brushton-Moira – postponed

Carthage 58, South Jefferson 54

Girls’ high school basketball

Cortland 63, Carthage 34

Long Lake 36, Tupper Lake 26

Hermon-DeKalb 66, Parishville-Hopkinton 16

Heuvelton 77, Harrisville 12

Madrid-Waddington 56, Edwards-Knox 20

St. Lawrence Central 53, Canton 46

Boys’ high school hockey

Malone 5, Tupper Lake 4

Immaculate Heart 5, Mohawk Valley 2

St. Lawrence Central 3, Massena 2

Girls’ high school hockey

Plattsburgh 4, Potsdam 0

Malone 7, Saranac/Lake Placid 0

High school wrestling

Copenhagen 42, Watertown 24

Indian River 54, South Jefferson/Sandy Creek 14

General Brown 48, Lowville 25

