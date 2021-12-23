Advertisement

How should state mask mandate money be used? Lewis County lawmakers weigh in

Lewis County legislators
Lewis County legislators(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - In its last meeting of the year, the Lewis County Board of Legislators got a brief rundown of newly announced state funding.

Counties like Lewis can get up to one million dollars to cover costs from New York’s mask-or-vaccine mandate. The money can be used to pay staff at vaccine and test sites and put together public education campaigns.

District four legislator Ian Gilbert says the board had a different understanding of the funds before Thursday.

“We had initially heard for enforcement of the mask mandate,” Gilbert said

Enforcement is another aspect counties can be reimbursed for. That could be the cost of setting up a complaint line or adding staff to a business to make sure people are wearing masks.

But Gilbert doesn’t want to see a dime of state money used to enforce the state’s policy.

“My view is that that is something that should be left to individual businesses,” Gilbert said. “It should be left to churches. It should be left to the school districts for themselves.”

Gilbert adds that businesses in his district have already expressed concerns about the mandate.

“I don’t doubt the efficacy of mask wearing,” Gilbert said. “But, if you have a business where the workers are going to refuse to do it, or the customers will refuse to do it, that’s going to hurt the local business.”

Legislators Andrea Moroughan, Phil Hathway, and Lisa Virkler agree the money shouldn’t be used for enforcement. All three say they want more details from the state.

“If the state is going to offer some flexibility on how that aid can be used, then I would want to talk to my other legislators to see if there are ways to kind of funnel that money into our efforts that are working and that we do support,” Gilbert said.

It’s not certain when that guidance will come down from Albany, but Hathway says the money could be a very good thing.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York map
New York sees largest population loss in history
Department of Justice
Fort Drum contracting officer accused of accepting gifts in exchange for contracts
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Send Rikers Island inmates to Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, says Senator Ritchie
Annie Rogers
3-year-old Adams Center girl is part of COVID vaccine trial
Ogdensburg city hall
SLC taxes now due in Ogdensburg in January; Jellie calls it ‘spiteful’

Latest News

Schools and COVID
North country schools waiting for guidance on at-home COVID tests
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Number of new COVID cases slows in north country
Renovations at Henderson Harbor's historic Gillhouse
Henderson Harbor’s historic Gillhouse prepares for next chapter
Then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation...
Cuomo won’t be charged for touching trooper at racetrack