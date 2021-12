WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Each year we bring you a compilation of the stories we covered that we find heart-warming and inspiring.

We call it “Heart of the North Country.”

In case you didn’t catch the half-hour special on WWNY Tuesday night or on WFYF Wednesday night, you can watch it in its entirety in the video above.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.