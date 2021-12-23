JCC offers Allied Health Training
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is offering training in allied health that can lead to national certification.
Joanna Haberman is JCC’s director of Community Services. She talked about the upcoming training on 7 News At Noon.
Training is offered for:
- Clinical medical assistant
- Phlebotomy technician
- Pharmacy technician
- Medical billing and coding
Classes begin January 24 and 25. You need to apply by January 17.
You can see the schedule and learn more at sunyjefferson.edu/alliedhealth. You can also call 315-786-2233.
