JCC offers Allied Health Training

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is offering training in allied health that can lead to national certification.

Joanna Haberman is JCC’s director of Community Services. She talked about the upcoming training on 7 News At Noon.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

Training is offered for:

- Clinical medical assistant

- Phlebotomy technician

- Pharmacy technician

- Medical billing and coding

Classes begin January 24 and 25. You need to apply by January 17.

You can see the schedule and learn more at sunyjefferson.edu/alliedhealth. You can also call 315-786-2233.

