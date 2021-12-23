Jefferson County tallies 26 overdose deaths - & maybe more - this year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After more than two dozen confirmed drug overdose deaths in Jefferson County so far this year, Public Health officials are worried about people heading into the holidays.

Officials said Thursday that 26 overdose deaths have been confirmed, with another five possible. They say they won’t know for sure until toxicology tests are in. Most of the deaths -- 20 -- were attributed to the deadly drug fentanyl.

Thirty-four overdose deaths were recorded in 2020. Some of them can be attributed to pandemic-related stress and extra money people have from stimulus checks. That was the highest number of overdose deaths recorded in one year since at least 2020. 2021 is already the second highest.

“Excessive stress during the holidays can trigger a number of behavioral patterns for some people, and can be a particularly vulnerable time for those struggling with substance use,” officials said in a release.

What they want people to know is that there are places that can help, including:

- Anchor Recovery Center of NNY: 315-836-3460

- Credo Community Center for Treatment of Addictions: 315-788-1530

- NRCIL Recovery WarmLine: 315-755-8408

- Mobile Crisis Jefferson County: 315-782-2327 or 315-777-9681

- Samaritan Addiction Services: 315-779-5060

- Samaritan Medical Center – social worker on call: 315-785-4516

- Northern Regional Center for Independent Living: 315-785-8703 business hours, and 315-785-8708 nights

and weekends.

- Hope Line: 1-877-8-HOPENY or text 467369

- ACR Health: 315-785-8222

- Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Harm Reduction Kits are available from the Alliance for Better Communities. They include fentanyl test strips, gloves, a small medical kit, and a system to safely dispose of dangerous drugs.

You can contact the Alliance at 315-788-4660. Kits are also available from the Watertown Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

