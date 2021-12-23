CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Katherine Hilda Jackson, 88, of Clayton passed away Tuesday morning, December 21, 2021, at Hospice of Jefferson County.

Hilda was born in the town of Orleans July 12, 1933, daughter of Clifford and Mary (Shipman) McDonald and she was a 1951 graduate of Clayton Central School. On April 27, 1954 she married Allen M. Jackson at the parsonage of Clayton United Methodist Church with Rev. Card officiating. She very much enjoyed crafts.

Along with her husband, Allen, Hilda is survived by her three children, Judy P. Rattley, OR, Sabrina K. Patterson and husband Doug, KY, and Stephen A. Jackson and wife Dana, CA; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; brother John McDonald, LaFargeville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by one brother, Clifford McDonald, and four sisters, Dorothy Reff, Joan Slate, Helen Rusho, and Doris Jackson.

Burial in Omar Cemetery will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Hilda’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in her name may be made to either Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Rd., Rochester Hills, MI 48309 or Wounded Warrior Project.

