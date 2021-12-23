Larry D. Pryce, 71, Madrid

Larry D. Pryce, age 71 passed away unexpectedly early Wednesday morning (December 22, 2021) at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. As per the family’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral services. (Funeral Home)

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Larry D. Pryce, age 71 passed away unexpectedly early Wednesday morning (December 22, 2021) at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. As per the family’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral services. A Celebration of Life will take place at the convenience of the family.

Larry was born to the late Thomas W. and Bernice (Adams) Pryce in Madrid, NY on September 25, 1950. He attended Madrid Schools and graduated from Madrid-Waddington High School in 1969. He continued his education at DeVry University in Chicago later enlisting into the Army Reserves. He begin his work with ALCOA in Massena and during that time meet and married his loving bride, Doreen Luther on September 25, 1982 in Madrid. Larry retired after 34 years at Alcoa.

Larry enjoyed spending his pastime fishing, hunting, camping at the Oswegatchie River and spending time with his family. Larry was avid fan of NASCAR and wrestling fan. A lover of animals and a very talented carpenter in his younger years. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 1513 and ALCOA 25 year club.

Larry is survived by his daughter Brandi Pryce Madrid, NY; son, Chad and Taya Pryce Massena, NY daughter Dorene and Keith Wemette NC; five grandchildren and siblings; Thomas W. Pryce Jr. (Terri) of Sodus, NY, Debra (Larry) Marcellus of Lisbon, NY, Kevin Pryce of Massena, NY, Susan (Gary) Jackson of De Peyster, NY and Brett Pryce and companion Carrie Durant of Massena, NY along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Larry was predeceased by his brother Bruce Pryce and loving wife Doreen Pryce in December of 2019.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with the Potsdam Humane Society; 17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Arrangements are under the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid.

Online condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

