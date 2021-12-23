Ledoux receives award from NYS Senate
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The head of Lewis County’s Cornell Cooperative Extension was recently honored for her contributions to the community.
Michele Ledoux received a New York State Senate Commendation Award. It was presented by state Sen. Joe Griffo.
“It is a great pleasure to present a New York State Senate Commendation to Michele in recognition of her exceptional commitment and dedication to her community and the region,” Griffo said in a release. “Michele has been a strong supporter, advocate and promoter of local and New York State agriculture.
Ledoux received a personalized plaque and a special commendation coin.
