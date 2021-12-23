Ledoux receives award from NYS Senate

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The head of Lewis County’s Cornell Cooperative Extension was recently honored for her contributions to the community.

Michele Ledoux received a New York State Senate Commendation Award. It was presented by state Sen. Joe Griffo.

“It is a great pleasure to present a New York State Senate Commendation to Michele in recognition of her exceptional commitment and dedication to her community and the region,” Griffo said in a release. “Michele has been a strong supporter, advocate and promoter of local and New York State agriculture.

Ledoux received a personalized plaque and a special commendation coin.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.