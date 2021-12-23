Nancy L. Sech, 69, of Watertown

Nancy L. Sech, 69, of 28068 NYS RT. 12 Watertown, NY, passed away December 21, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nancy L. Sech, 69, of 28068 NYS RT. 12 Watertown, NY, passed away December 21, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

She was born on May 28, 1952 in Russell, NY, daughter of Robert and Lois (Curtis) Clark. Nancy attended Carthage Central High School. Following school she married Peter F. Sech, of Champion, NY, on November 18, 1969 at the Philadelphia Presbyterian Church. Nancy worked at P & C in Watertown as a cashier, for Craft Cleaning Services, Jefferson Rehabilitation Center as a health care provider and she had been a homemaker for many years. She enjoyed flower gardening, knitting, playing the WII and cards, she enjoyed square dancing, listening to music and she loved her animals. Nancy was a Jehovah Witness her whole life and she was a member of Kingdom Hall in Black River for several years.

Mr. Sech was a farmer for several years before working for Schwan’s in Watertown, he retired on September 9, 2016.

Among her survivors are her loving husband of 52 years, Peter F. Sech Sr., Watertown; three sons and their companions, Gary L. (Brenda) Sech, Parish, NY, Peter F. (Teri) Sech Jr., Adams Center, NY, Sonny J. (Amy) Sech, Adams Center, NY; six grandchildren and 1 great grandchild on the way; a sister and brother-in-law, Carol (Wayne) Plummer, Florence, SC; many nieces and nephews and her cat, Tiny.

A Celebration of Life will be held 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 28th at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River. A calling hour from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. will be held prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Black River Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Please consider making a donation to raise much needed funds to cover the funeral expenses. No donation is too small and your support would be greatly appreciated. Donations and condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com.

