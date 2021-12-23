Advertisement

North country schools waiting for guidance on at-home COVID tests

Schools and COVID
Schools and COVID(WRDW)
By Keith Benman
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - North country schools have few details, so far, on the at-home COVID tests for students promised by Governor Kathy Hochul.

But the schools welcome anything that can help them keep the doors open, and students in class.

Some supplies for at-home COVID tests have arrived at St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES. What’s missing is guidance for the schools on how they should be distributed and used.

“We haven’t yet received any specific direct information how this program is going to work. How it will be distributed. How the information will be received,” said Patrick Brady, Superintendent of Massena Central Schools.

BOCES confirms it has received no specific directives from the state. Hochul says the tests are for students in classes where someone tests positive. Students with close contact will be able to come back to school if they test negative – instead of automatically quarantining. It’s a goal school officials share.

“We know that’s very disruptive to our families, to our communities, to our school,” Brady said.

Massena schools experienced one of their largest outbreaks of the pandemic last week. 46 students and staff tested positive. More than 100 students and staff are now quarantining. Other schools are also experiencing outbreaks.

Other than take-home tests, students will see a renewed emphasis on getting staff and students vaccinated, when they return to school.

“It is the most productive measure to reduce the spread of COVID and to keep people out of disruptive quarantines,” Brady said.

BOCES officials say they presume the testing program will be run through county public health. But so far, they’ve received no information on that either.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York map
New York sees largest population loss in history
Department of Justice
Fort Drum contracting officer accused of accepting gifts in exchange for contracts
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Send Rikers Island inmates to Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, says Senator Ritchie
Annie Rogers
3-year-old Adams Center girl is part of COVID vaccine trial
Ogdensburg city hall
SLC taxes now due in Ogdensburg in January; Jellie calls it ‘spiteful’

Latest News

Lewis County legislators
How should state mask mandate money be used? Lewis County lawmakers weigh in
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Number of new COVID cases slows in north country
Renovations at Henderson Harbor's historic Gillhouse
Henderson Harbor’s historic Gillhouse prepares for next chapter
Then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation...
Cuomo won’t be charged for touching trooper at racetrack