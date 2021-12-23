Paul R. Reed, 92, of Richville, died, December 23, 2021, at his home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Paul R. Reed, 92, of Richville, died, December 23, 2021, at his home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. A graveside service will be December 29, 2021, 11:00 am at Maple Grove Cemetery, Richville, Pastor David Hart officiating. Paul is survived by his sons Dorwin and wife Pamela Gore of Gouverneur, Richard and his wife Colleen Reed of Gouverneur, Roger and his wife Donna Reed of Canton, daughter, Amy Jo and her husband Michael Weil of Canton, grandchildren, Jamie Salvatore and her companion Corey Clarke, Alexander and his companion, Jacklynne Durham, T.J. Gore and his companion Paige Bango, Bethany Gore, Christopher Reed, Jason Reed, Travis and his wife Leslie Reed, Ashley and her husband Curtis Constance, and Connor Reed, great grandchildren, Henry Gore, Jordan Reed, Taya Constance, Lia Constance and Holden DeShane. He was predeceased by a brother Ross Reed. Paul was born on October 30,1929, in Syracuse, the son of the late Arlie F. and Marjorie J. Gray Reed. He married Reta Durant on February 6, 1961, she predeceased him on January 13, 2015. Paul retired in 1987 as the supervisor for NY State DOT, Hailesboro, after his retirement he was the clerk of the works for Marble City Affordable Housing, Gouverneur. Paul owned and operated Reed’s Market in Richville, from 1946 – 1961. Paul was the former President and board member of the Maple Grove Cemetery, was a past chief and member of the Richville Fire Department and was a member of the Spruce Mountain Hunting Club. He loved to hunt and fish. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the United Church of Richville or the Maple Grove Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

