Russell man accused of making meth

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - State police say they found several one-pot meth labs and other meth-related items Wednesday when they searched the property of a town of Russell man.

Members of the Troop B Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team were helping the state Department of Environmental Conservation execute a search warrant at 2511 County Route 24 when they found the labs and meth items in 38-year-old Jeffrey Bush’s garage.

He was charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine and second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Assisting at the scene were the state police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team, uniformed troopers, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Border Patrol.

