Advertisement

Thomas V. Randall, 71, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Thomas V. Randall passed away Friday, December 17th at Jefferson County Hospice, Watertown.
Thomas V. Randall passed away Friday, December 17th at Jefferson County Hospice, Watertown.(Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thomas V. Randall passed away Friday, December 17th at Jefferson County Hospice, Watertown. He was 71 years old.

A celebration of life will be held at the VFW, 231 Bellew Ave., Watertown on Thursday December 30th at 2:00 pm.

Thomas was born on August 12, 1950, to the late Edward and Dorthea Valentine Randall.

Surviving is his son, Neil (Jamaya) Randall, Alaska; his brother, James (Lorraine) Randall, Sr; Watertown, 4 cousins, Rusty, Roy, Nancy, Robin, and a large extended family.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his daughter Heather Lynn Beckley.

Tom enjoyed going to the local diners to take part in great conversation, car shows and races.

A spring burial will be held in North Watertown Cemetery on a date to be announced.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Schools and COVID
North country schools waiting for guidance on at-home COVID tests
Lewis County legislators
How should state mask mandate money be used? Lewis County lawmakers weigh in
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Number of new COVID cases slows in north country
Paul R. Reed, 92, of Richville, died, December 23, 2021, at his home, Allen-Denesha Funeral...
Paul R. Reed, 92, of Richville
Anthony F. Closs, 54, passed away Sunday evening, December 19, 2021, at his home in Adams...
Anthony F. Closs, 54, of Adams

Obituaries

Brenda S. Bacon, 54, of DeKalb Junction, died, December 22, 2021, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home,...
Brenda S. Bacon, 54, of DeKalb Junction
Candles
Elaine J. Prow, 79, of Watertown
Scott R. Todd, 61, of Hannawa Falls
Scott R. Todd, 61, of Hannawa Falls
Graveside services for Gretchen L. McClure, 86, a resident of 46 Spring Street, Norwood, will...
Gretchen L. McClure, 86, of Norwood
Renovations at Henderson Harbor's historic Gillhouse
Henderson Harbor’s historic Gillhouse prepares for next chapter