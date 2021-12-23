Thomas V. Randall, 71, of Watertown

Thomas V. Randall passed away Friday, December 17th at Jefferson County Hospice, Watertown. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thomas V. Randall passed away Friday, December 17th at Jefferson County Hospice, Watertown. He was 71 years old.

A celebration of life will be held at the VFW, 231 Bellew Ave., Watertown on Thursday December 30th at 2:00 pm.

Thomas was born on August 12, 1950, to the late Edward and Dorthea Valentine Randall.

Surviving is his son, Neil (Jamaya) Randall, Alaska; his brother, James (Lorraine) Randall, Sr; Watertown, 4 cousins, Rusty, Roy, Nancy, Robin, and a large extended family.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his daughter Heather Lynn Beckley.

Tom enjoyed going to the local diners to take part in great conversation, car shows and races.

A spring burial will be held in North Watertown Cemetery on a date to be announced.

