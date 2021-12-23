Your Health: Here are some COVID-19 at-home testing tips

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - At-home COVID-19 tests are now available in most pharmacies or online.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it can be a convenient alternative to a lab-based test and officials encourage getting tested before gatherings.

You can find a list of tips and “best practices” at the CDC website. Here are some highlights:

- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before using the test

- Open the box and be sure to follow the instructions included with the self-test to collect your own nasal or saliva specimen

- Be sure to clean whatever surface you may be using while you take the test

- At-home tests are for one-time use

What should you do if a self-test indicates you’re positive for COVID-19? Local public health officials say you should notify them immediately.

“It’s most important for you to tell us the same day so we can make sure you’re isolating properly and we can get all of your contacts - to notify the people that you were in closest contact, so they can stay home as well to prevent further spread of COVID,” Bridgette Conklin from St. Lawrence County Public Health.

Here’s more guidance from St. Lawrence County health professionals.

