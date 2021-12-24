Advertisement

1 death, 102 new COVID-19 cases reported in the North Country Friday

(FILE)
(FILE)(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News has an update on COVID-19 numbers in the North Country.

One more person has died as of Friday. They lived in St. Lawrence County where another 71 new cases were reported.

Lewis County reports 31 new cases between Thursday and Friday.

Jefferson County did not release a report Friday, they will release their latest numbers Monday, December 27th.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York map
New York sees largest population loss in history
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Deputies seize 500 fentanyl packets in traffic stop
Police lights
Russell man accused of making meth
Department of Justice
Fort Drum contracting officer accused of accepting gifts in exchange for contracts
Renovations at Henderson Harbor's historic Gillhouse
Henderson Harbor’s historic Gillhouse prepares for next chapter

Latest News

SPCA: a rabbit named Ducky
SPCA: a rabbit named Mr. Ducky
Saints off to a good start
This week’s Blast from the Past takes us to Christmas Eve 2010 as people were enjoying...
Blast from the Past: Christmas Eve 2010
Plenty of people were heading out for the holidays this Christmas Eve.
Holiday travel has many on the roads, even with COVID cases on the rise