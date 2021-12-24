1 death, 102 new COVID-19 cases reported in the North Country Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News has an update on COVID-19 numbers in the North Country.

One more person has died as of Friday. They lived in St. Lawrence County where another 71 new cases were reported.

Lewis County reports 31 new cases between Thursday and Friday.

Jefferson County did not release a report Friday, they will release their latest numbers Monday, December 27th.

