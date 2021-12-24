Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl allegedly taken by father in Calif.

An Amber Alert is issued for 2-year-old Catalina Reyes Canino. She was last seen in Los Angeles at about 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.
An Amber Alert is issued for 2-year-old Catalina Reyes Canino. She was last seen in Los Angeles at about 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Police in California are searching for a toddler believed to be taken by her father, who is considered armed and dangerous.

An Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Catalina Reyes Canino. She was last seen with her father, 26-year-old Leonardo Rosales, in Los Angeles at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

Catalina is described to be 2 feet tall and weighs about 20 pounds. She has black hair and brown hair and was last seen wearing a light purple shirt with unicorns and white one-piece pajamas.

Rosales is considered a suspect and is believed to be armed and dangerous. He is described to be 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Rosales was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Leonardo Rosales, 26, is believed to have abducted his 2-year-old daughter, Catalina Reyes...
Leonardo Rosales, 26, is believed to have abducted his 2-year-old daughter, Catalina Reyes Canino. He is considered armed and dangerous.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The two may be traveling in grey Honda Accord with unknown plates.

Anyone with information with their whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 213-928-822.

