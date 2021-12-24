Athlete of the Week: Lexi Bernard

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a cross country runner from South Lewis who had a stellar career running for the Lady Falcons.

Her year resume earning her this week’s title.

Lexi Bernard is a talented cross country runner who has been to 5 New York State Championships.

She’s been a big reason for leading her team to 2 state titles and 3 section 3 crowns.

She’s been All-State and All-CNY since the 7th grade, a Frontier League All-Star since the 7th grade, the 2021 New York State Sportsmanship winner for cross country.

She has signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Buffalo in the Fall.

Lexi is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for December 24, 2021.

