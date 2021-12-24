Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Lexi Bernard

Lexi is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for December 24,...
By Mel Busler
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TURIN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a cross country runner from South Lewis who had a stellar career running for the Lady Falcons.

Her year resume earning her this week’s title.

Lexi Bernard is a talented cross country runner who has been to 5 New York State Championships.

She’s been a big reason for leading her team to 2 state titles and 3 section 3 crowns.

She’s been All-State and All-CNY since the 7th grade, a Frontier League All-Star since the 7th grade, the 2021 New York State Sportsmanship winner for cross country.

She has signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Buffalo in the Fall.

Lexi is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for December 24, 2021.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

