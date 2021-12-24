Cynthia A. Scee, 70, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Cynthia A. Scee, 70, passed away at her home in Watertown Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Cynthia was born in Watertown October 24, 1951, daughter of William J. and Grace D. Crupi Haley and she was a 1970 graduate of Watertown High School. On September 26, 1970 she married Terry W. Scee, Jr. at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church.

Cynthia worked for the Watertown City School District for fifteen years and was a caregiver to her husband for the last eleven years. She was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and had enjoyed bowling. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and caregiver.

Along with her husband, Terry, she is survived by her two daughters, Jennifer Kaherl and husband Sean, Lisbon, ME and Brandi Getman and husband George, Stafford, VA; five grandchildren, Hailey and Alexis Kaherl and Hunter, Hayden, and Cody Getman; brother William P. Haley and wife Flossy, Indian Land, SC; sister Diana Jones, Watertown; two aunts, one uncle, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 28, at 11 AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Fr. Frank Natale, MSC followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 - 11 AM before the mass. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in Cynthia’s name may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 320 W. Lynde St., Watertown, NY 13601.

