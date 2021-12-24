Dashing to the stores for some last minute shopping

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christmas carols were playing, bells were ringing, and tape ripping to seal last-minute Christmas gifts with a bow.

All the sounds of Christmas Eve at Salmon Run Mall.

“This year we’ve just really seen a turnaround in business.”

You could also hear cash registers and credit card swipes as shoppers searched for that perfect gift.

“Last minute shopping for the wife and kid. It’s the only time I got off,” said shopper Todd Hewey.

Some were working behind the register this holiday.

“Everybody’s trying to get their last minute shopping in, so you’re not really standing around doing nothing. It’s really quick, you feel like you’re home almost immediately,” said Anthony Sparks who works at Go Calendars in the mall.

Some came to the mall to be with family after traveling to visit loved ones.

“Just to spend time with my mom. I’m on family vacation, or vacation,” said Derek Farney who was hopping with his mom.

Others were there to see the big man himself before his busiest night of the year.

But one family didn’t come to go shopping at all. They came to volunteer with the American Cancer Society.

“My brother was Randy. He passed away on Christmas Day twelve years ago. We do this to keep his team going. We love it,” said David Clement.

The mall will be closed on Christmas Day, but don’t worry, those gift cards you got from Santa, they can be used on Sunday when the mall opens back up at 10 AM.

