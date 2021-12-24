Advertisement

Dashing to the stores for some last minute shopping

Christmas carols were playing, bells were ringing, and tape ripping to seal last-minute...
Christmas carols were playing, bells were ringing, and tape ripping to seal last-minute Christmas gifts with a bow.(wwny)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christmas carols were playing, bells were ringing, and tape ripping to seal last-minute Christmas gifts with a bow.

All the sounds of Christmas Eve at Salmon Run Mall.

“This year we’ve just really seen a turnaround in business.”

You could also hear cash registers and credit card swipes as shoppers searched for that perfect gift.

“Last minute shopping for the wife and kid. It’s the only time I got off,” said shopper Todd Hewey.

Some were working behind the register this holiday.

“Everybody’s trying to get their last minute shopping in, so you’re not really standing around doing nothing. It’s really quick, you feel like you’re home almost immediately,” said Anthony Sparks who works at Go Calendars in the mall.

Some came to the mall to be with family after traveling to visit loved ones.

“Just to spend time with my mom. I’m on family vacation, or vacation,” said Derek Farney who was hopping with his mom.

Others were there to see the big man himself before his busiest night of the year.

But one family didn’t come to go shopping at all. They came to volunteer with the American Cancer Society.

“My brother was Randy. He passed away on Christmas Day twelve years ago. We do this to keep his team going. We love it,” said David Clement.

The mall will be closed on Christmas Day, but don’t worry, those gift cards you got from Santa, they can be used on Sunday when the mall opens back up at 10 AM.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York map
New York sees largest population loss in history
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Deputies seize 500 fentanyl packets in traffic stop
Police lights
Russell man accused of making meth
Department of Justice
Fort Drum contracting officer accused of accepting gifts in exchange for contracts
Renovations at Henderson Harbor's historic Gillhouse
Henderson Harbor’s historic Gillhouse prepares for next chapter

Latest News

SPCA: a rabbit named Ducky
SPCA: a rabbit named Mr. Ducky
Saints off to a good start
Santa Claus will be making a stop in Jefferson County this Christmas while on his travels...
Santa makes pit stop in the North Country as his reindeer fuel for the journey ahead
It’s a day to celebrate at the Jones Road Bridge. Vehicles of all types can again cross the St....
Reopening of Jones Road Bridge has many going over the St. Regis River again