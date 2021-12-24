Advertisement

Deputies seize 500 fentanyl packets in traffic stop

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Two Ogdensburg men are facing charges after police allegedly found a large quantity of fentanyl in their car during a traffic stop.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over a vehicle for not being inspected.

Inside were 24-year-old Sebastian Horton and 42-year-old Wayne Simmons.

Deputies say they also found about 500 packets of fentanyl, drug packaging material, scales, and brass knuckles.

Horton and Simmons were charged third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were arraigned in Hermon town court and released.

