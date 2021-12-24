Fire damages Glenfield home

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - A Lewis County home is left with extensive damage after a fire Thursday afternoon.

The call came just after 2 p.m. when a passerby noticed smoke and fire around the chimney of the home on Otter Creek Road in Glenfield.

The attic sustained extensive fire damage. The rest of the home was left with smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is providing aid for three people who lived there.

Glenfield firefighters were helped at the scene by crews from Brantingham, Martinsburg, and Lowville.

