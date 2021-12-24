Highlights & scores: boys’ hoops, girls’ hoops & pro hockey

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Thursday was the final night of high school action before the Christmas break. Boys’ and girls’ basketball and high school and pro hockey were all in action.

On the hardwood, the General Brown Lions hosted Lowville in boys’ Frontier League play.

In the first quarter, Tucker Rosbrook gets the board, bucket, and is fouled. The Lions are up 3.

It’s Rosbrook again, going up strong down low for the bucket. General Brown is up 5.

Lowville answers. Brody Brown buries the 3 from the top of the arc. Red Raiders are down 2.

Then it’s Brown with the miss, but Dalton Myers is there for the put-back, tying the game.

Brown connects from downtown as Lowville beats General Brown 54-37.

At Jefferson Community College, the Watertown Cyclones met New Hartford in Boomer’s Holiday Hoops games.

In the first quarter, Joel Davis goes up strong inside for the bucket. Cyclones are down 9.

Then it’s Patrick Duah cutting to the hoop for 2. Watertown is still down 9.

It’s Duah again down low, but Watertown falls to New Hartford 77-44.

On the girls’ side, it was a non-league contest in Adams as the South Jefferson Lady Spartans hosted New Hartford.

In the first quarter, Savannah Hodges lays in 2. South Jeff is down 12-8.

Off the steal, Jackie Piddock hits the pull-up. South Jeff is within 2.

Piddock drives the lane for the basket. The Lady Spartans are down 4.

Piddock goes coast to coast, but South Jeff falls to New Hartford 76-62.

At the fairgrounds ice arena, it was the Watertown Wolves hosting Binghamton in Federal Hockey League action.

The Wolves with some good scoring chances in the first, but Binghamton goalie Joseph Sheppard is keeping Watertown off the board.

The Wolves get on the scoreboard when Johnny Bonta sticks home the loose puck. It’s 1-0 Watertown.

Watertown goes on to beat Binghamton by a final score of 6-4.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Lowville 54, General Brown 37

New Hartford 77, Watertown 44

Copenhagen, Hammond – postponed

Heuvelton 50, Canton 43

Brushton-Moira, St. Regis Falls – postponed

Girls’ high school basketball

New Hartford 76, South Jefferson 62

Canton 58, Edwards-Knox 24

Madrid-Waddington 51, St. Lawrence Central 25

Boys’ high school hockey

Canton 6, Potsdam 5

Federal Hockey League

Watertown 6, Binghamton 4

