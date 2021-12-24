Holiday travel has many on the roads, even with COVID cases on the rise

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Plenty of people were heading out for the holidays this Christmas Eve.

Gas stations and highways were busy with AAA predicting more than 100 million people traveling between Christmas and New Years.

That’s a 34% increase from last year.

7 News caught up with some folks that were traveling and others that were staying home this year, many with different destinations and feelings on the holiday season.

“We have two little nephews and we haven’t seen them since they were born, like 6 months, and they are what two and three now, so we are finally going to be able to see them in person so and my sister and my brothers , can’t wait,” said Angella Dolor, who is travelling to Canada.

“If you are not vaccinated and you don’t know if you are around another bunch of people, and you don’t know if their vaccinated, you don’t know who they have been around. So yeah, you should probably be a little bit careful especially with this new variant, it’s a little scary,” said Denise Metivier.

With the highly transmissible Omicron variant causing cases to rise, the CDC recommends if you are traveling to wear face masks indoors around those not in their immediate household and to get tested beforehand so you are not spreading the virus to others.

