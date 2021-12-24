John B. Eastman, 80, Ellisburg

ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - John B. Eastman, Ellisburg passed away Thursday, December 23rd at Upstate Hospital, Syracuse where he had been a patient. He was 80 years old.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 30th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. A private graveside will be held in Ellisburg Cemetery in the spring.

A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky.

Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

