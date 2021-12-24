Advertisement

John B. Eastman, 80, Ellisburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - John B. Eastman, Ellisburg passed away Thursday, December 23rd at Upstate Hospital, Syracuse where he had been a patient. He was 80 years old.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 30th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. A private graveside will be held in Ellisburg Cemetery in the spring.

A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky.

Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Cynthia A. Scee, 70, of Watertown
Henderson Harbor’s historic Gillhouse prepares for next chapter WWNY
How should state mask mandate money be used? Lewis County lawmakers weigh in WWNY
State probe into Morse death: Different stories, unwilling witnesses WWNY

Obituaries

Your Health: Here are some COVID-19 at-home testing tips WWNY
North country schools waiting for guidance on at-home COVID tests WWNY
Peyton Morse
State probe into Morse death: Different stories, unwilling witnesses
Schools and COVID
North country schools waiting for guidance on at-home COVID tests
Lewis County legislators
How should state mask mandate money be used? Lewis County lawmakers weigh in
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Number of new COVID cases slows in north country