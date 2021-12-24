Nice today, but alerts pop up tonight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a good day for last-minute shopping or traveling to visit family.

Tonight into Christmas Day, though, is another story.

We had a little snow overnight, but it should dissipate quickly.

It will be partly sunny on Christmas Eve Day. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

We could see some snow tonight, but it will change to freezing rain. We could see about a tenth of an inch of ice.

There’s a winter weather advisory for St. Lawrence County and parts of the Adirondacks from 10 p.m. tonight to 8 a.m. Sunday.

An advisory for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties also starts at 10 p.m. tonight, but ends at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Freezing rain changes to rain Saturday, earlier in Lewis and Jefferson counties than in St. Lawrence County.

Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 30s.

It will be mostly cloudy Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. There’s a small chance of snow on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s all three days.

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed precipitation Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be right around 40 both days.

