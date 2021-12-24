Advertisement

Ogdensburg mayor to take over 4 Jrecks locations

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The mayor of Ogdensburg will be the proud new owner of four restaurants.

Mike Skelly bought a Jrecks in Massena about 5 years ago from Ogdensburg residents Debbie and Joe Sullivan. Now he is buying four others in Malone, Ogdensburg, Canton and Potsdam, from the same couple. He expects to take over on January 1st with improvements in mind.

“Corporate’s been working really hard to make sure the stores friendly for the new technologies of ordering online, deliveries, so I’m going to embrace their ideas and move forward with it, and I think it’s going to be great potential for expanding the stores and sales,” said Skelly.

Skelly says all of the stores are well-established with great managers. He sees the potential to increase their profits by about a third.

