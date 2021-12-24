Advertisement

Rain, freezing rain, and snow this weekend

By Kris Hudson
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain and freezing rain will start to move in after midnight tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for all of the north country from 10 PM Friday until Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Freezing rain accumulation of up to 0.3″ is expected along the St Lawrence River and the Tug Hill by Saturday evening. Areas out side of that will see 0.1″ or less of ice.

Rain and freezing rain will transition to snow showers overnight Saturday into Sunday. Snow accumulation this weekend is only going to be an inch or less for everyone.

Next week will be a roller coaster ride as we will keep wild swings in temperatures in the forecast all week.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York map
New York sees largest population loss in history
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Deputies seize 500 fentanyl packets in traffic stop
Police lights
Russell man accused of making meth
Department of Justice
Fort Drum contracting officer accused of accepting gifts in exchange for contracts
Renovations at Henderson Harbor's historic Gillhouse
Henderson Harbor’s historic Gillhouse prepares for next chapter

Latest News

WX
7 News This Evening Weather
Wake Up Weather
One more sleep: freezing rain possible tonight
7-day forecast
Friday noon weather
7-day forecast
Friday AM Weather