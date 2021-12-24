Rain, freezing rain, and snow this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain and freezing rain will start to move in after midnight tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for all of the north country from 10 PM Friday until Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Freezing rain accumulation of up to 0.3″ is expected along the St Lawrence River and the Tug Hill by Saturday evening. Areas out side of that will see 0.1″ or less of ice.

Rain and freezing rain will transition to snow showers overnight Saturday into Sunday. Snow accumulation this weekend is only going to be an inch or less for everyone.

Next week will be a roller coaster ride as we will keep wild swings in temperatures in the forecast all week.

