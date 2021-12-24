Advertisement

Reopening of Jones Road Bridge has many going over the St. Regis River again

It’s a day to celebrate at the Jones Road Bridge. Vehicles of all types can again cross the St. Regis River there.(wwny)
By Keith Benman
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - It’s a day to celebrate at the Jones Road Bridge. Vehicles of all types can again cross the St. Regis River there.

“It’s our connection from St. Lawrence to Franklin County for all the recreational users: snowmobiles, UTVs – as well as the public using it for cars and motor vehicles,” said Debbie Christy, St. Lawrence County Snowmobile Association President.

The bridge replaces one condemned two years ago. A temporary one for snowmobiles and UTVs was put up last year. That helped local businesses stay afloat.

“This is an important thoroughfare for the local businesses. Without this, the traffic can’t get to these businesses from the Cedar to Colton all the way to Deer Valley. All these businesses depend on this traffic that goes through here,” said St. Lawrence County Legislator Rick Perkins.

But the temporary bridge couldn’t accommodate snow groomers. The new one can. And even much larger vehicles.

“It is certainly just a single lane, but we can get the tractor trailers, the logging business is huge up here, so you can get across here,” said Perkins.

The new bridge is dedicated to the memory of the late Dennis Binan, a long-time president of the nearby Flower Hill Hunting Club.

When they closed the old bridge, some believed that might be the end of this crossing. But a determined effort by snowmobilers and ATV riders made sure that didn’t happen.

The bridge could also help with emergency response in the area. The nearest bridge across the St. Regis is more than five miles away in Parishville.

