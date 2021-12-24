Roads get busy, cause crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The holiday hustle and bustle caused part of Arsenal Street to be shut down Friday afternoon.

A white Chevy Malibu was traveling out of the City of Watertown when it struck a Ford Explorer, causing the airbags to deploy.

People involved in the crash tell 7 News the driver of the white Chevy was coherent on scene before getting into the ambulance.

She was taken to the hospital, but the extent of her injuries are unknown as this time.

The roadway was reopened shortly after the car was able to be towed away.

