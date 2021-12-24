Santa makes pit stop in the North Country as his reindeer fuel for the journey ahead

JEFFERSON COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Santa Claus will be making a stop in Jefferson County this Christmas while on his travels around the world.

Santa has chosen a secret location in the North Country to make a pit stop to feed his reindeer because of the regions high quality soil and perfect climate. The big guy says the blend of grasses grown by local farmers will help his reindeer stay fueled for the night ahead.

“We have some wonderful, wonderful farmers around this area that have offered us their land, and the special grains that are grown here to help us with the special reindeer food that they need to keep flying,” said Santa and Mrs. Claus.

County leaders say they were honored to be chosen by Santa as he counts on farmers across the world to grow high quality vegetable and grass for his reindeer to eat.

