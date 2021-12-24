Advertisement

Scott E. Regan, 58, formerly of Colton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIAGARA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Scott E. Regan, 58, a resident of Niagara Falls and formerly of Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.  Scott passed away Thursday at Mt. Saint Mary’s Hospital, Lewiston, NY.  Among his survivors is his wife, Jodi.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Scott E. Regan.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

SPCA: a rabbit named Ducky
SPCA: a rabbit named Mr. Ducky
Saints off to a good start
The mayor of Ogdensburg will be the proud new owner of four restaurants.
Ogdensburg mayor to take over 4 Jrecks locations
Christmas carols were playing, bells were ringing, and tape ripping to seal last-minute...
Dashing to the stores for some last minute shopping
Santa Claus will be making a stop in Jefferson County this Christmas while on his travels...
Santa makes pit stop in the North Country as his reindeer fuel for the journey ahead

Obituaries

It’s a day to celebrate at the Jones Road Bridge. Vehicles of all types can again cross the St....
Reopening of Jones Road Bridge has many going over the St. Regis River again
Governor Kathy Hochul
95% of NY adults have at least one shot, governor says
SPCA: a rabbit named Ducky
SPCA: a rabbit named Ducky
It's been more than a decade since the St. Lawrence University men's basketball team won a...
Saints optimistic for Liberty League title
General Brown's Tucker Rosbrook goes up for 2 in a boys' basketball contest against Lowville...
Highlights & scores: boys’ hoops, girls’ hoops & pro hockey