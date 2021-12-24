Scott E. Regan, 58, formerly of Colton

NIAGARA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Scott E. Regan, 58, a resident of Niagara Falls and formerly of Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Scott passed away Thursday at Mt. Saint Mary’s Hospital, Lewiston, NY. Among his survivors is his wife, Jodi. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Scott E. Regan.

