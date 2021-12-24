Advertisement

SPCA: a rabbit named Ducky

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Ducky “is a very nice little man.”

He’s the rabbit Jefferson County SPCA assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry showed off during 7 News This Morning.

He’s one of four bunnies who came to the shelter about a month ago as part of a hoarding case in Oswego.

He’s very low key and easy to handle and would make a great pet either for a first-time rabbit owner or for someone who’s more experienced.

There are about eight dogs at the shelter and the folks there are trying to get everyone adopted for the holidays.

It’s a good idea to research the breed of a pet you’re interested in and to do a meet-and-greet to make sure they’re compatible with your family.

You can see who’s available at jeffersoncountyspca.org and on the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can also give the shelter at call at 315-782-3260.

