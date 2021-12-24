Advertisement

Wrapping up Advent with Christmas Mass

Some Catholic parishioners went to mass to celebrate the final day of Advent Friday.
Some Catholic parishioners went to mass to celebrate the final day of Advent Friday.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some Catholic parishioners went to mass to celebrate the final day of Advent Friday.

That’s the season observed before the birth of Jesus Christ on Christmas Day.

For the newest pastor Matthew Conger, this was his first Christmas mass as a priest, and he says although the year has been a unusual one, he says those he has spoken with this holiday season are counting their blessings and praying for some normalcy in 2022.

“Ready for some calmness in their life, it’s kind of been very chaotic, and I think a lot of people are oriented towards that prayer life, but also just that time to spend with family and friends is so important and to get back to that is something they all really desire so,” said Rev Matthew Conger.

Holiday church services continue into the evening with a late evening mass at Holy Family and service at various times at all three Catholic churches on Saturday and Sunday.

