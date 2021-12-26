Advertisement

Brothers regift same hard candy for more than 30 years

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Two New Hampshire brothers have gotten their holiday regifting skills down to an art — they’ve been passing the same hard candy back and forth for over 30 years.

It started in 1987, when Ryan Wasson gave a 10-roll Frankford “Santa’s Candy Book” with assorted fruit flavors to his brother, Eric Wasson, as a joke for Christmas, knowing that Eric wouldn’t like it.

“I didn’t eat them,” Eric Wasson told WMUR-TV. “And so the next year I thought, ‘Hey, I think I’m going to give it back to him. He’ll never remember.’”

Ryan and Eric Wasson have been passing the same 10-roll Frankford “Santa’s Candy Book” with...
Ryan and Eric Wasson have been passing the same 10-roll Frankford “Santa’s Candy Book” with assorted fruit flavors back and forth since Christmas 1987.(Source: Ryan Wasson, WMUR via CNN)

But Ryan immediately recognized it. They’ve been taking turns ever since, keeping a log of their exchanges. They’ve gotten creative about it.

Ryan Wasson told the station the candy has been frozen in a block of ice and put in Jell-O, adding, “He one time sewed it into a teddy bear.”

The tradition has also involved family members, co-workers and even a sheriff’s department. Last year, it was presented to Ryan Wasson on a silver platter at a restaurant.

This year, Ryan Wasson turned to a group on social media for ideas. Suggestions included having it arrive via a pizza delivery or Christmas carolers, hiding it in a book or cake, or holding a scavenger hunt with clues.

“If you ask which one has ever done the best as far as giving these, we’re both going to say it’s ourself, right?” Ryan Wasson said. “We’re never going to give in.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mayor of Ogdensburg will be the proud new owner of four restaurants.
Ogdensburg mayor to take over 4 Jrecks locations
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Deputies seize 500 fentanyl packets in traffic stop
New York map
New York sees largest population loss in history
The holiday hustle and bustle caused part of Arsenal Street to be shut down Friday afternoon.
Roads get busy, cause crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street
Traditional school topics are important. But teachers across the state argue school’s should be...
Copenhagen teacher pushes for a new normal in education

Latest News

SPCA: a rabbit named Ducky
SPCA: a rabbit named Mr. Ducky
Saints off to a good start
Winter Weather
Sunday morning: list of church cancellations
The regifting has gotten creative over the years, with the candy frozen in a block of ice, put...
Joke gift between brothers turns into decades-long holiday tradition