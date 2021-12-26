Advertisement

Bundles of joy a Christmas delight this year!

For Christmas this year, two couples got a special surprise.
For Christmas this year, two couples got a special surprise.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - For Christmas this year, two couples got a special surprise.

Remington Archer Sadler was born at Carthage Area Hospital at 9:20 PM Christmas night. He is his father Zaden and his girlfriend Hayleigh’s first child.

Remington is 5 pounds, 11 ounces, and 17 and a half inches.

Sadler says he is about a month premature, making Saturday’s delivery surprising. But he says it made for a great Christmas gift and memory.

And Remington is not by himself.

Baby Naiomi was born at Samaritan Medical Center, arriving at 3:59 AM Christmas morning. Naiomi is 8 pounds and 5 ounces. Her parents are Allison and Elijah Agustin.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mayor of Ogdensburg will be the proud new owner of four restaurants.
Ogdensburg mayor to take over 4 Jrecks locations
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s...
Christmas tree may have started fire that killed 3 members of Pa. family
Winter Weather
Sunday morning: list of church cancellations
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Deputies seize 500 fentanyl packets in traffic stop
New York map
New York sees largest population loss in history

Latest News

SPCA: a rabbit named Ducky
SPCA: a rabbit named Mr. Ducky
Saints off to a good start
For some snowboarders and skiers, the holiday weekend meant hitting the slopes for the first...
Dry Hill opens for the season
Winter Weather
Sunday morning: list of church cancellations