Bundles of joy a Christmas delight this year!
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - For Christmas this year, two couples got a special surprise.
Remington Archer Sadler was born at Carthage Area Hospital at 9:20 PM Christmas night. He is his father Zaden and his girlfriend Hayleigh’s first child.
Remington is 5 pounds, 11 ounces, and 17 and a half inches.
Sadler says he is about a month premature, making Saturday’s delivery surprising. But he says it made for a great Christmas gift and memory.
And Remington is not by himself.
Baby Naiomi was born at Samaritan Medical Center, arriving at 3:59 AM Christmas morning. Naiomi is 8 pounds and 5 ounces. Her parents are Allison and Elijah Agustin.
