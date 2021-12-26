Bundles of joy a Christmas delight this year!

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - For Christmas this year, two couples got a special surprise.

Remington Archer Sadler was born at Carthage Area Hospital at 9:20 PM Christmas night. He is his father Zaden and his girlfriend Hayleigh’s first child.

Remington is 5 pounds, 11 ounces, and 17 and a half inches.

Sadler says he is about a month premature, making Saturday’s delivery surprising. But he says it made for a great Christmas gift and memory.

And Remington is not by himself.

Baby Naiomi was born at Samaritan Medical Center, arriving at 3:59 AM Christmas morning. Naiomi is 8 pounds and 5 ounces. Her parents are Allison and Elijah Agustin.

