Dry Hill opens for the season

For some snowboarders and skiers, the holiday weekend meant hitting the slopes for the first...
For some snowboarders and skiers, the holiday weekend meant hitting the slopes for the first time this season.(wwny)
By John Pirsos
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For some snowboarders and skiers, the holiday weekend meant hitting the slopes for the first time this season.

Dry Hill Ski Area opened for the winter on Friday. One of its slopes is open with the help of artificial snow.

For one snowboarder, it was the perfect opportunity to try out the new snowboard Santa got him for Christmas.

“Well, I haven’t even hit the ski lift yet so, we’re going to find out. I was looking to get a new board this year, so I got it. I was hoping we’d have more snow, but I’ll take what I can get,” said Jaden Messick.

Dry Hill’s owner says the week between Christmas and New Year’s is typically one of the busiest of the season because kids are off from school. He says they’re working on getting more artificial snow on the ground so they can open more slopes.

